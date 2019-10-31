Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Appoint Darren Gough as Fast Bowling Consultant Ahead of NZ Tests

Gough claimed 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England between 1994 and 2003.

Reuters |October 31, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Former seamer Darren Gough has been appointed as England's fast bowling consultant for the warm-up period leading into November's two-test tour of New Zealand, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to have Darren on board," England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a statement.

"I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly."

England are without a bowling coach after Silverwood was promoted to head coach's role earlier this month.

Gough, a former Yorkshire team mate of Silverwood, will join the test squad in Auckland on November 5 and will work with the pace attack for two weeks before the first Test in Mount Maunganui which begins on November 21.

"It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment," Gough said.

"I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term."

bowling coachDarren Goughengland vs new zealand

