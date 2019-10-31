Former seamer Darren Gough has been appointed as England's fast bowling consultant for the warm-up period leading into November's two-test tour of New Zealand, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Gough claimed 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England between 1994 and 2003.
"I'm delighted to have Darren on board," England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a statement.
"I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly."
England are without a bowling coach after Silverwood was promoted to head coach's role earlier this month.
Gough, a former Yorkshire team mate of Silverwood, will join the test squad in Auckland on November 5 and will work with the pace attack for two weeks before the first Test in Mount Maunganui which begins on November 21.
"It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment," Gough said.
"I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England Appoint Darren Gough as Fast Bowling Consultant Ahead of NZ Tests
Gough claimed 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England between 1994 and 2003.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Jeetan Patel Joins England Think Tank as Spin-bowling Consultant for T20I Series
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019
OMA v SCODubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings