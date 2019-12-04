Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Appoint Jeetan Patel as Spin Bowling Consultant

He has 473 first-class wickets for Warwickshire and will play one final season next year.

December 4, 2019
England Appoint Jeetan Patel as Spin Bowling Consultant

Former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been brought on board by England as their spin bowling consultant for their next two tours, in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Patel is no stranger to this role and did assist England during the T20Is in New Zealand. England won the five-match series 3-2.

The 39-year-old will now join the squad ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which begins on 26 December in Centurion. He is currently representing Wellington in New Zealand's Super Smash T20 competition and is set to play his last game for the franchise on 18 December against Central Districts.

"The opportunity to take up a role with England is one that doesn't come around often and one I simply can't turn down," Patel said in a statement.

Patel, who made 78 international appearances, he has also played county cricket for Warwickshire, alongside the current England men's team director Ashley Giles.

He has 473 first-class wickets for Warwickshire and will play one final season next year.

England went down 1-0 to New Zealand in a two-Test series this week. Their next assignment against South Africa consists of four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. After that, they tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in March 2020.

