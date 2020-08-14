Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England & Australia to Play Three ODIs and T20Is in September

England and Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning September 4, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia on Friday.

IANS |August 14, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
While the T20I series will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4, 6 and 8, the ODIs will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 13 and 16. The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. All the matches will be played behind closed-doors.

The Australian squad will arrive into the UK on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27, said the ECB.

Australia will then play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the T20I series.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway."

"Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us.

"The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The T20I series and ODI Series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer.

Australia head coach Justin Langer said: "It's vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times.

"I am delighted with how the players have returned to their states from the break back in March. The whole squad has come back fitter and stronger, which is great testament to each of them.

"We have a massive assignment ahead with World Cups, Test series against India and South Africa and the Ashes next year. We can't wait to get back into it again," he added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also announced a 21-member squad for the tour in which they have named three-uncapped players - Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam

