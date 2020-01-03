Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

99/2 (38.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 51.4 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

172/4 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

104/5 (14.5)

Khulna Tigers need 69 runs in 31 balls at 13.35 rpo

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

England have decided to do away with playing football to warm-up before a training session after they lost opener Rory Burns to it for the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against South Africa.

IANS |January 3, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
England Ban Football as Warm-up Activity Post Burns' Injury

Cape Town: England have decided to do away with playing football to warm-up before a training session after they lost opener Rory Burns to it for the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against South Africa.

Burns, who was England's top scorer in the first Test, injured his left ankle while playing a football match during the warm-up prior to the Cape Town Test and scans revealed that he sustained ligament damage.

In the aftermath of the Burns' injury, Ashley Giles, England cricket director and head coach Chris Silverwood have decided to ban football as a warm-up activity in training sessions, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Giles has always expressed his disapproval for his side playing football and had said that when he took the job that he was unhappy to see football as part of England's warm-up. However, he was persuaded by senior players who felt that it was an important part of the bonding process of the squad and therefore, he agreed to review it once the World Cup had finished where England emerged victorious.

The former England left-arm spinner had banned football from Warwickshire when he was director of cricket there.

The misfortune for the left-handed opener -- who scored 84 runs in the Centurion Test which England lost by 107 runs -- comes after right-arm pacer Jofra Archer pulled out of bowling practice on Thursday.

England, 0-1 down in the Test series, are already plagued with illness to many of its players.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
