England Batsman James Vince Tests Positive for Covid-19, Likely to Miss PSL Playoffs

This is another blow for Sultans, who were the table-toppers at the end of the round-robin stage of the tournament, after Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah’s exclusion from the event due to the same reason on Sunday.

England batsman James Vince has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League playoffs is now in doubt.

Vince is currently asymptomatic and he will imminently undergo a second test. But the England batsman is legally obliged to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The England batsman was set to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL playoffs, slated to begin on November 14. He scored 155 runs in five innings before the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic dearlioer this year.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Multan Sultans are now looking at Joe Denly as a possible replacement for Vince. Vince has also signed up for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), but, his participation in that tournament is not under a cloud as the start date is still one month away.

The Sultans have yet to announce their replacements for both the players.

The remaining four matches of Pakistan’s marquee event, will be played in Karachi on November 14, 15 and 17.

In qualifier one, Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings on November 14 while Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator on the same day.