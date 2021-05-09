England-Bound Indian Team Asked to Prefer Covishield Vaccine: Report

With Team India bound for England, there is a major bone of contention that is keeping the BCCI bosses occupied. And that is the vaccine strategy for players. All the players are now in their respective homes after IPL was suspended and therefore will be taking their vaccines on their own. “Now that they have time [due to the cancellation of IPL], they will do it individually since the [state] governments are getting the vaccinations done. They all go to their respective homes, so it’s an easier option that way,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told The Indian Express when asked about the vaccination of the players.

Now, since the second dose will be given after a gap of a month in between, the players have been asked to prefer Covishield over Covaxin as it is a UK-based product and will be available in UK quite easily. Most of the Indian players will be in UK when the time to administer second dose arrives a month later. A source in TOI said: “It is advised that they take Covishield in India because it is based on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a UK product. They may get the second shot in the UK. Getting a different vaccine [Covaxin] here is of no use.”

Players to undergo two quarantines

The Indian cricketers bound for England for WTC final will have to undergo two quarantines. One will be of eight days here in India. And other will be a ten day quarantine that will be setup in England. Meanwhile they will be able to train in UK based quarantine, in India they will be confining to their rooms. This and other details have been reported by news agency ANI. It also stated that families of the players will also be allowed.

