England Bowl Out Abject Sri Lanka for Just 91, Sweep Series 3-0 With Massive Win

England won the final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in handsome fashion with a dominant 89-run victory, giving the hosts a 3-0 series sweep in Southampton on Saturday.

Chasing 181 to win after England’s openers stitched together a century stand, Sri Lanka collapsed and lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for just 91 as fast bowler David Willey finished with 3-27 while five others picked up at least one wicket.

Earlier, England finished their innings on 180-6 after opening batsmen Dawid Malan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (51) built a 105-run stand. Malan had come into the side as a replacement for Jos Buttler who was ruled out with a torn calf muscle.

The pair smashed five boundaries each while Malan also cleared the rope four times, with Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the brunt of the devastating blows, conceding 55 and 42 runs respectively.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera was the only Lankan bowler who could walk back to the pavilion with his head held high after finishing his spell with a career-best 4-17, dismissing Malan as well as cleaning up the middle order.

The two teams will move on to a three-match one-day international series which begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

