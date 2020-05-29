England Call 55 Cricketers for Outdoor Training, Subject to Government Clearance

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the list of players who have been asked to return to training, subject to clearance from the government.
In a media release on Friday (May 29), ECB said they would work continuously with county partners to provide a 'safe and efficient' return to practice as England get ready for the prospect of cricket behind closed doors.
The list of 55 players includes regulars like Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.
"It’s really pleasing to be in a position to have players returning to training and a huge amount of work has been done by many to get us this far. The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer," ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said.
"We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines. We’re also really grateful for the positive and collaborative response from our county colleagues who are doing a great job at facilitating coaching and support for the players. The fact that we can call on our network to support the national effort shows the strength of our system."
Earlier in the month, the ECB had announced that a group of 30 players would resume individual outdoor practice in different phases across the country. However, with England looking at a potential series against West Indies in July, the number has increased to 55.
Full list:
Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Henry Brookes, Pat Brown, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan , Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, James Vince, Amar Virdi, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
