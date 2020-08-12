England call-up Robinson to replace Stokes for Pakistan test
England have named uncapped seam bowler Ollie Robinson in their 14man squad to replace allrounder Ben Stokes for the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
