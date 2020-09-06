Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS BULGARIA, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 September, 2020

1ST INN

Indo-Bulgarian CC *

127/0 (8.4)

Indo-Bulgarian CC
v/s
Medical University Sofia
Medical University Sofia

Toss won by Indo-Bulgarian CC (decided to bat)

England Call Up Salt As Reserve For Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the threematch oneday international (ODI) series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Reuters |September 6, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July but is yet to make his England debut.

A hard-hitting top-order batsman, Salt averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one century and two half-centuries in 16 matches. Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.

Last month England named a 13-man squad for the 50-over games against Australia, with Jason Roy omitted as he recovers from a side strain.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5736 273
2 Australia 5724 273
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
