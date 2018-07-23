Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England Calling for Sharma, Shami and Bumrah

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 23, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
With India set to take on England in the first Test of the five-match series at Birmingham from August 1, pacer Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah flew off to join the rest of the Indian players in England on Monday. Sharma posted a picture on Twitter with fellow speedsters Shami and Bumrah from the airport lounge.




Sharma captioned the photo; "FlyingOff to England with Speedsters...!" The trio will have a huge role to play if the Indian team is to be successful in the series. It is vital for the fast bowlers to take advantage of the seaming conditions in England if the Indian team is to make an impact in the series.

Bumrah has just come off a surgery for a fracture he sustained on his left thumb during the Indian team's T20 international against Ireland on June 27. The extent of recovery is yet to be known, but Bumrah is expected to have some role to play in the series from the second Test onwards.

The last time India played a Test series in England, the team went on to lose the five-match series 3-1.

England vs Indiaishant sharmajasprit bumrahmohammed shamiOff The Field
First Published: July 23, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
