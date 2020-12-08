South Africa vs England: England Camp Cleared Of Virus And Free To Leave South Africa

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
South Africa vs England: England Camp Cleared Of Virus And Free To Leave South Africa
Two people in the England cricket tour party who gave unconfirmed positive coronavirus tests in South Africa were cleared on Tuesday and freed from selfisolating.
- Associated Press
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Two people in the England cricket tour party who gave unconfirmed positive coronavirus tests in South Africa were cleared on Tuesday and freed from self-isolating. The two positive tests, along with an outbreak in the South Africa camp and among workers at their shared bio-secure hotel in Cape Town prompted the rest of the tour to be abandoned on Monday.
England officials still wanted independent ratification of the positive results in its camp. “Following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
“The advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating. The England party will head home on Thursday. The teams played out a three-match Twenty20 series but the first one-day international scheduled for last Friday was postponed to Sunday because of another infection in the South Africa team, then canceled when two hotel workers caught the virus. That made England undergo a round of tests, producing two unconfirmed positives.
With outbreaks apparently in both camps, officials canceled the other scheduled ODIs on Monday and Wednesday, too.
Earlier, CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, the man in charge of creating a biosecure bubble for England's series in South Africa, suggested that ECB had created a unreasonably high bar for the rest of the world. The increasing cases of COVID-19 in the series has resulted in the tour being called off. Manjra said he was disappointed, but stressed that creating an environment like the one RCB did through their home summer was impractical.
"I could not be more disappointed but I said before the tour that we should expect some positive tests and that the question would be how we treated and managed them. The ECB created more of a 'vacuum' than a 'bio-secure environment' for their international season at enormous cost - and at two venues perfect for the requirements with on-site hotels," Manjra told Sportsmail.
"It was suggested to me that the term 'bio-secure' is revisited because I don't believe it is financially or logistically possible for any other country to create the environment that the ECB did without enforcing a virtual police state.
"We operated safely and I am confident that the venues did all they could to keep a secure perimeter. But this is a virus that the whole world has struggled to control."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking