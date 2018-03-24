Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England Can Save Test Thanks to New Zealand Rain: Thorpe

AFP | Updated: March 24, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
Trent Boult celebrates after taking a wicket. (Twitter/ ICC)

Auckland: The rain that has dampened New Zealand's hopes of a Test victory in Auckland has offered a lifeline to a battle-scarred England -- but they will need improve their mindset to save the match, according to Graham Thorpe.

Thorpe, now the England batting coach, drew upon the painful experience of a batting disaster from very early in his own career as a middle-order batsman.

His sixth Test was against the West Indies in 1994 at Port of Spain where England were rolled for 46 in the second innings -- their second-lowest innings ever, and worse even than the 58 made in the first innings of this Test against New Zealand.

"The mind is the most important thing and my life perspective story can come into play quite a bit," Thorpe said as England prepared for a thorough examination over the remaining two days of the Test.

"Your pride is dented, but you can't feel sorry for yourself for too long. You can't just run off into the hills or hide under the bed, you've actually got to get up and go again the next day."

After England's short-lived first innings, New Zealand were 175 for three at stumps on day one, with a lead of 117 runs.

First Published: March 24, 2018, 4:52 PM IST

