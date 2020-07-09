England Captain Joe Root Shares Picture With Newborn Daughter, See it Here

England's Test captain Joe Root shared a picture of his newborn daughter Isabella while wishing his team good luck for the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.
Root, who became a father for the second time, is missing the first Test. Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, is leading England in Root's absence.
ALSO READ: "Do it Your Way", Joe Root to Stand-in Captain Ben Stokes
View this post on InstagramGood luck boys @englandcricket We will be watching and supporting you all the way! #cricketisbackA post shared by Joe Root (@root66) on Jul 8, 2020 at 3:32am PDT
Root will go under self isolation once he leaves hospital with his family. He will play the next two Tests and will join the team ahead of the second game in Manchester from July 16. The two teams are under a strict bio-secure bubble, with strict protocols in place for safety concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic.
England opted to bat first in Root's absence and reached 35 for 1 after a rain-affected first day's play in the first Test.
Stokes had said he received a message from Root before the match telling him to 'do it your way'.
"The best message that I have received was when I got my photos done yesterday (Monday) in the blazer," said Stokes.
"Rooty just left a message on the hanger which said 'Do it your way'.
Even though Root will not be with the squad at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the first Test in the three-match campaign, Stokes said he would not have any qualms about contacting his friend.
"Just because Joe is not here doesn't mean I am not going to use him," said Stokes,
