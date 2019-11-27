Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Coach Silverwood to Return Home From New Zealand Tour

New England head coach Chris Silverwood will return home early from the tour of New Zealand following a family bereavement.

AFP |November 27, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
London: New England head coach Chris Silverwood will return home early from the tour of New Zealand following a family bereavement.

Silverwood plans to fly back to England after day two of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will take charge of the team alongside captain Joe Root for the remainder of the trip, which concludes next Wednesday.

"Following a family bereavement, England head coach Chris Silverwood will return to England after day two of the second Test match at Seddon Park on Saturday November 30," the ECB statement read.

England trail the two-match series after they lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs in Mount Maunganui.

