England Could Recall Jonny Bairstow & Rest Jofra Archer for Sri Lanka Series - Report

England are set to recall Jonny Bairstow to the Test side for the two-match series in Sri Lanka later this year.

England are set to recall Jonny Bairstow to the Test side for the two-match series in Sri Lanka later this year, according to a report in the Evening Standard. Bairstow has not played in the longest format of the game throughout this year after enduring a forgettable 2019 in the whites. However, he has shown good form in Sri Lanka before - he scored a Test century batting at number 3 during a match in the island nation two years ago and could well be used as a floater across the batting line-up.

Additionally, England could give pace spearhead Jofra Archer a rest in this series. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are keen to manage his workload and that is why he will not be playing in the ODIs against South Africa.

The Sri Lanka series will be followed by a tour of India, for which Archer will be recalled. England will be playing four Tests against Virat Kohli's men during that tour.

Also Read: England's Unbeaten Streak a Testament to T20I Transformation

England are currently in South Africa, where they have sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 after winning the first two matches on the trot.

Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl.

Captain Eoin Morgan saw England to victory with a ball to spare as they reached their target having lost six wickets, after South Africa, put in to bat, laboured to 146-6 on a slow pitch.

Also Read: Don't Subscribe to Big Three Model, but India is an Important Part of World Cricket - ICC Chairman

Despite the match being a dead rubber, Morgan had hinted that the visitors will not be making wholesale changes to the side.

The two countries meet again on Tuesday, back at Newlands where England beat South Africa by five wickets with four balls to spare in the opening T20 international on Friday.