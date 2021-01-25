'England Couldn't Be In a Better Position to Challenge India,' Says Joe Root

After leading England to a 2-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka, England captain Joe Root said his team couldn't be in a better place to challenge India in their own conditions in the upcoming four-Test series.

Root, who was named man of the match and the series for his 426 runs across the two Tests, said England will take confidence from their performance in Sri Lanka, where they were tested on multiple occasions but came out on top.

"We've got a huge amount of confidence coming out of these games. We've had to manage different situations and all of that will stand us in good stead," Root told a virtual news conference after winning the second Test.

"The challenge now is to look to replicate this over and over as a team. We can look at this as a platform, as a starting position."

"England overcame some tense moments to reach their 164-run target to win the second Test in Galle.

"That's exactly what we wanted and the challenge now is to replicate it again as a team.

"We've got to look at this as a platform, a starting position and not be happy with what we have achieved.

"We've got four very important games against arguably the best team in the world in their own conditions (India).

"We're going to have to play right at the top of our game to win out there but we couldn't be in a better place to challenge them. That really excites me.

"The impressive thing from this week is for a large proportion of it we were behind the game and chasing.

"For the first innings we did well to stick in as long as we did and make it difficult for them to get away from us was very impressive.

"For the seamers to be as effective as they were on that wicket shows the improvement of taking wickets abroad, something we've struggled with in the past.

"For our spinners to go and win us the game and restrict them to a total we could chase down with very little cricket behind them was a brilliant effort.

"For our batters to stay as calm and poised as they did was really impressive. That is one of the hardest things to manage in this part of the world.

"These wins are most important for us and the most pleasing thing for me is that for large portions, we were chasing the game.

"But for us to dig in and not allow them to get away from us was very impressive. But more anything the way we dealt with the pressure, both in the field and with the bat.

"We lost the toss in both games but managed to find a way to win in very difficult conditions, with very little lead up to the series as well. In the past, we've been guilty of being slow starters, be it home or away, so for us to start as well as this is really pleasing."

The first Test against India is set to start in Chennai on February 5.