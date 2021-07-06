England Covid Breakout: PCB 'Satisfied' With Arrangements, Asks Players to be Extra Cautious

Pakistan Cricket Board has said that it is satisfied with the arrangements made in the aftermath of outbreak of Covid-19 in England Cricket Team. Pakistan will take on England in three-match T20I and ODI series for which they have already landed in the country. But the series got in jeopardy when seven members of the England Cricket Team were found positive on Tuesday. Following this, England Cricket Board had to form a new team under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

“The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, July 8, in Cardiff," the PCB said in its official statement.

“The PCB has also been in touch with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution while in the hotel or at the match venue," it added.

Earlier three England cricketers and four from the management staff have tested positive of Covid-19 putting the ODI series against Pakistan in jeopardy. All of them belonged to the squad which was set to take on Pakistan in the first ODI in 48 hours’ time. This means England Cricket Board will now have to name a new side; they have confirmed Ben Stokes will lead.

Following this incident, England squad is now self-isolating. ECB is sure that the series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned, reports ESPN Cricinfo. Meanwhile Stokes hasn’t played a game since his return from IPL. He being fresh and isolated from the rest of the squad, makes him the automatic choice for the position of captain.

