Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England Cricket Admits Systemic Racism Exists, Committed to Change

ECB said it must learn from the 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupted after the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

PTI |June 13, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
England Cricket Admits Systemic Racism Exists, Committed to Change

The England and Wales Cricket Board has admitted that "systemic racism" exists across the country and cricket is not immune to the scourge as it commits itself to bring changes amid the worldwide campaign against discrimination on the basis of skin colour.

In a statement on Friday, the ECB said it must learn from the 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupted after the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

"We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society. We admire them for being vocal on this crucial topic," the ECB said.

Also Read: Been a Very Thought-Provoking Few Weeks for Everyone: James Anderson on Racism

"We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune," it said.

The sporting fraternity has joined the worldwide campaign against racial discrimination. England players Jofra Archer and lead pacer James Anderson and West Indians like Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have spoken against racism, supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

We truly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that sadly, barriers to its enjoyment exist for many communities. We have made progress in bringing cricket to more and more people around the country and it is our resolve to break down barriers and reform our structures everywhere across the game.

Also Read: 'Racism is Not Okay' - Jofra Archer Says People Must Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

"In recent weeks we have reflected, and acknowledge that black players and fans, who have contributed so much to the history of our game, now feel disenfranchised. They do not feel as if cricket is a game for them. This must change."

ECB said it's important to "continue to listen to the voices of those who have spoken out, to educate ourselves and face uncomfortable truths in order to create action internally and throughout the game, to ensure long-term change".

We will now work to engage community leaders and black influencers within cricket so that we can review and evolve our existing inclusion and diversity work and specifically address the issues raised by the black community.

From there, it is our overall desire to create demonstrable action, in order to deliver meaningful and long-term change that permeates every layer of the game,'' the board added.

Black Lives MatterecbEngland cricketGeorge FloydJames AndersonJofra Archerracism in cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more