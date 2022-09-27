England Cricket Board Offers To Be Neutral Host For Future India-Pakistan Test Series

The England Cricket Board has offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series so that both the nations can look forward to play bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years.

According to the Telegraph, it is reported that Martin Darlow, the deputy chairman of the England & Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current T20I series and extended England’s grounds as venues for ideally a three match Test series in the future.

India vs Pakistan matches attract huge crowds. It was seen during the recent Asia Cup 2022 matches as well when it garnered large viewership. ECB has made the proposal with the thought that the matches would attract big crowds in the UK, which is home to a large south Asian population. In 2011 World Cup, when both the teams had faced each other in semi-finals then television audience was calculated to be 495 million.

India and Pakistan haven’t played bilateral series from quite a long time due to strained political relationships. It was last in 2007 when Pakistan team toured India. Moreover, the Pak players are also barred from playing in the IPL, a scenario that could spread if IPL owners buy teams in other leagues.

The team ownership by Indians in various leagues across the globe has become a disappointment for the Pakistan players. For instance, Pakistan players haven’t been included in the South Africa T20 league in February as the teams have India owners, raising questions about the influence of private investment in national leagues.

However, in such a scenario, it seems that playing on a neutral turf would be more politically acceptable for both the countries.

Although, PCB is not keen on playing India at a neutral venue but they have expressed their gratitude towards ECB’s offer, which shows the growing relationship between the two boards.

PCB is also trying to make cricket more inclusive as after a decade they persuaded teams to tour their own country. However, playing against India in bilateral series even at a neutral ground would mean approvals at various levels.

It might not be the sole decision of the cricket boards of both the nations as it might probably take a change of government and political mood in India for any bilateral Test series to take place.

Regardless of political relations, both countries’ cricket boards and players share good relation. But not playing India leaves Pakistan in big financial trouble. For example, England and Australia make more money from playing India than from Ashes series, this highlights what Pakistan is missing out.

England have very good cricketing relation with Pakistan but latter’s matches against countries other than India are not financially successful. Pakistan played two Tests against Australia at Lord’s and Headingley in 2010 but the series was not a commercial success. Yorkshire gave up an England Test against Bangladesh to host Pakistan-Australia but ticket sales were disappointing and they made a loss.

In such a scenario, Pakistan and India matches will be very beneficial for England as well. This is because, with involvement of India, selling tickets become easier especially when matches are held in London and Birmingham. However, it is suggested that Edgbaston will be the favourite amongst all to host matches between India and Pakistan, if they agree.

