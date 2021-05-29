- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
England Cricket Board Reveal New Kit of England Team for Tests
“Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue,” the statement added.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 29, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
In the last few years, Team England have changed their jerseys more often than any other team in the world. Once again, they have come up with a design that is pleasing to the eye. The ECB made the announcement on their Twitter handle while revealing the kit for the 2021 season. They also revealed a practice kit that resembled the one from the 90s where England sported a sky blue color.
ALSO READ – WTC Final: India to Arrive in England on June 3; ICC Lists Detailed Covid-19 Protocols
2021 kit coming soon 👕😍
On Sale June 17thCricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nbcricket pic.twitter.com/CuugZXm5RP
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2021
England would wear the jersey in the upcoming Test series against India which would commence in July. Earlier in the day, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had also revealed the new look Test kit, especially made for the WTC final which will be played in England, on June 18.
⏪Rewind to 90’s 👕 #lovingit #india pic.twitter.com/bxqB6ptfhD
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 29, 2021
Meanwhile, the ICC has listed out the Covid-19 protocols for Team India. “As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test.”
“Prior to travelling, the [the Indian tour] party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.”
ALSO READ – Wait Till August Before Jumping the Gun on T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Hits Back at Naysayers
“Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue,” the statement added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
