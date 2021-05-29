England Cricket Board Reveal New Kit of England Team for Tests

In the last few years, Team England have changed their jerseys more often than any other team in the world. Once again, they have come up with a design that is pleasing to the eye. The ECB made the announcement on their Twitter handle while revealing the kit for the 2021 season. They also revealed a practice kit that resembled the one from the 90s where England sported a sky blue color.

England would wear the jersey in the upcoming Test series against India which would commence in July. Earlier in the day, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had also revealed the new look Test kit, especially made for the WTC final which will be played in England, on June 18.

Meanwhile, the ICC has listed out the Covid-19 protocols for Team India. “As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test.”

“Prior to travelling, the [the Indian tour] party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.”

“Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue,” the statement added.

