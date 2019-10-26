Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 36, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 26 October, 2019

2ND INN

Netherlands

206/3 (20.0)

Netherlands
v/s
Bermuda
Bermuda*

72/5 (13.0)

Bermuda need 139 runs in 43 balls at 19.39 rpo

Match 36: NED VS BER

live
NED NED
BER BER

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 37: NAM VS SIN

upcoming
NAM NAM
SIN SIN

Dubai

26 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 38: KEN VS PNG

upcoming
KEN KEN
PNG PNG

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 39: HK VS NIG

upcoming
HK HK
NIG NIG

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

England Cricket Team Celebrate Rugby Team's Win over New Zealand

The England rugby team pulled off an upset over New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, emerging 17-10 winners to book a spot in the final.

October 26, 2019
England Cricket Team Celebrate Rugby Team's Win over New Zealand

The England national rugby team pulled off an upset win over defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, emerging 17-10 winners to book their spot in the final.

The win was celebrated across the country, with the England cricket team's official Twitter account even posting a video of the players watching the game.

"YEEESSSS @EnglandRugby! Good luck in the final! #CarryThemHome," they tweeted along with the video.

Interestingly, the England cricket team had beaten New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC World Cup to be crowned world champions in the sport for the first time.

The nail-biting final ended in controversial circumstances after both teams were level on scores even after the Super Over and the win was awarded to England as a result of them scoring more boundaries throughout the game.

The rule attracted severe criticism from all quarters and was recently amended, with multiple Super Overs to be played in ICC tournaments in the knockout stages should a similar situation arise.

The England rugby team will now hope that this win over New Zealand is a precursor to them breaking their Rugby World Cup duck as well.

Off The Field

