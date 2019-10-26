England Cricket Team Celebrate Rugby Team's Win over New Zealand

The England national rugby team pulled off an upset win over defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, emerging 17-10 winners to book their spot in the final.
The win was celebrated across the country, with the England cricket team's official Twitter account even posting a video of the players watching the game.
"YEEESSSS @EnglandRugby! Good luck in the final! #CarryThemHome," they tweeted along with the video.
YEEESSSS @EnglandRugby! Good luck in the final! 🌹#CarryThemHome https://t.co/21zqn1cFBK pic.twitter.com/c8zXoyg9Pa— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2019
Interestingly, the England cricket team had beaten New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC World Cup to be crowned world champions in the sport for the first time.
The nail-biting final ended in controversial circumstances after both teams were level on scores even after the Super Over and the win was awarded to England as a result of them scoring more boundaries throughout the game.
The rule attracted severe criticism from all quarters and was recently amended, with multiple Super Overs to be played in ICC tournaments in the knockout stages should a similar situation arise.
The England rugby team will now hope that this win over New Zealand is a precursor to them breaking their Rugby World Cup duck as well.
