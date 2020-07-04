In keeping with the trend of gestures against racism in sport, England, like West Indies, will sport the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt collars in the three-Test series starting on Wednesday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that all the players were in full support of the decision. England are being led Ben Stokes in the first Test instead of Joe Root who is away due for the birth of his second child.
“In a mark of solidarity, the team will join the West Indies and carry an identical logo on their playing shirts,” it said in a statement on Thursday, three days after Cricket West Indies made its announcement that the logo would be brandished on the left side of the shirt collars of the regional players.
In England, in the Premier League, footballers also have Black Lives Matter stickers on their shirts and take a knee as a gesture for the movement before the game kicks off.
England Cricket Team to Sport Black Lives Matter Logo in West Indies Tests
