Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

Brno Raiders elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Moravian CC

55 (9.3)

Moravian CC
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders*

56/3 (8.5)

Brno Raiders beat Moravian CC by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England Cricket Team to Sport Black Lives Matter Logo in West Indies Tests

In England, in the Premier League, footballers also have Black Lives Matter stickers on their shirts and take a knee as a gesture for the movement before the game kicks off.

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
England Cricket Team to Sport Black Lives Matter Logo in West Indies Tests

In keeping with the trend of gestures against racism in sport, England, like West Indies, will sport the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt collars in the three-Test series starting on Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that all the players were in full support of the decision. England are being led Ben Stokes in the first Test instead of Joe Root who is away due for the birth of his second child.

“In a mark of solidarity, the team will join the West Indies and carry an identical logo on their playing shirts,” it said in a statement on Thursday, three days after Cricket West Indies made its announcement that the logo would be brandished on the left side of the shirt collars of the regional players.

In England, in the Premier League, footballers also have Black Lives Matter stickers on their shirts and take a knee as a gesture for the movement before the game kicks off.

Black Lives MatterEnglandEngland cricketEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020test cricketWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more