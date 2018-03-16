England Cricket Team to Tour Sri Lanka After Six Years in October

The tour will begin on October 10 with a day-night ODI at Dambulla, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. There will be three day-night ODI matches in all while the T20 will also be a day-night game.
The First Test will be at the picturesque Galle International Stadium while the other two tests are slated for Pallekele stadium in Kandy and in the capital Colombo.
The Third Test is scheduled to be played from November 23 to 27 when the tournament ends.
England's previous tour of Sri Lanka was in 2012 for a two-match Test series they drew 1-1.
Sri Lanka toured England in 2016 for a full tour of three Tests, five ODI matches and a one-off T20 game. England won the series.
Also Watch
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
First Published: March 16, 2018, 9:43 AM IST