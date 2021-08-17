England Cricket Team’s Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

On Tuesday, August 17, the International Cricket Council (ICC) brought excitement to the entire cricket fraternity by announcing the schedule for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. After the qualification round in Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conduct the Super 12 round followed by the knockout stage.

England cricket team forms a part of Group 1 in the Super 12 round alongside West Indies, Australia, and South Africa. The Englishmen will be desperate to win the T20 title after ending up as the runners-up in the previous edition in 2016. England will have a perfect opportunity to avenge their loss in the final in the 2016 T20 World Cup. They will be up against defending champions West Indies in their opening affair on October 23 in Dubai.

England will next lock horns with the second Qualifier from Group B on October 27 in Abu Dhabi followed by a match against Australia in Dubai (October 30). The 2016 runner-up will end their league stage in Sharjah as they will go head-to-head against Qualifier A1 and South Africa on November 1 and November 6 respectively.

After the group stage, the T20 Men’s World Cup will move to the knockout stage. The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the playoffs. The first semi-final between the top team from Group 1 and the second team from Group 2 will be played on November 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The top team from Group 2 will meet the second team from Group 1 in the second semi-final on November 11 in Dubai. The final showdown between the winners of both the semi-finals will take place on November 14 in Dubai.

Here's a full list of England Men's cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

October 23, 2021: vs West Indies, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

October 27, 2021: vs Qualifier (B2), Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

October 30, 2021: vs Australia, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

November 1, 2021: vs Qualifier (A1), Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

November 6, 2021: vs South Africa, Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

Telecast:

The Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Live-streaming:

All the matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

