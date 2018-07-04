England Cricketers Celebrate Penalty Shootout Victory over Colombia at 2018 World Cup

Just as the cricketers were shaking hands after India skipper Virat Kohli hit the winning runs, Colombia’s center-back Yerra Mina equalized for the South Americans in the 93rd minute, breaking England hearts and taking the clash into extra time.
After a tense 30 minutes which was dominated from Colombians, the tie moved into penalties. Eventually, it was Gareth Southgate’s men that emerged victorious after 10 spot-kicks, taking them into the quarter-finals.
Spartak Stadium was not the only ground where England fans erupted as back home, the cricketers went berserk in their dressing room after Eric Dier managed to slot the ball past goalkeeper David Ospina.
Jos Buttler posted a clip on Instagram, which shows players jumping around in a huddle after the final kick, with a few of donning the national team’s jerseys. Even Chris Jordan posted a story of the celebrations.
Thankfully, the second T20I and England’s clash against Sweden fall on separate days and the cricketers can focus a bit more in Cardiff and fans will not have to exhaust their fingers switching channels come this weekend.
First Published: July 4, 2018, 4:46 PM IST