Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

England Cricketers Celebrate Penalty Shootout Victory over Colombia at 2018 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 4, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
England Cricketers Celebrate Penalty Shootout Victory over Colombia at 2018 World Cup

England cricketers celebrate in the dressing room. (Jos Buttler/ Instagram)

Eoin Morgan and his troops succumbed to an eight-wicket loss in the first T20I against India on Tuesday, but the home side’s focus soon shifted from the disappointment in Manchester to the football team’s nail-biting contest in Moscow.

Just as the cricketers were shaking hands after India skipper Virat Kohli hit the winning runs, Colombia’s center-back Yerra Mina equalized for the South Americans in the 93rd minute, breaking England hearts and taking the clash into extra time.

After a tense 30 minutes which was dominated from Colombians, the tie moved into penalties. Eventually, it was Gareth Southgate’s men that emerged victorious after 10 spot-kicks, taking them into the quarter-finals.

Spartak Stadium was not the only ground where England fans erupted as back home, the cricketers went berserk in their dressing room after Eric Dier managed to slot the ball past goalkeeper David Ospina.

Jos Buttler posted a clip on Instagram, which shows players jumping around in a huddle after the final kick, with a few of donning the national team’s jerseys. Even Chris Jordan posted a story of the celebrations.

#InEricDierWeTrust #itscominghome @england

A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on



Thankfully, the second T20I and England’s clash against Sweden fall on separate days and the cricketers can focus a bit more in Cardiff and fans will not have to exhaust their fingers switching channels come this weekend.

Also Watch

england vs india 2018FIFA World Cup 2018Off The Field
First Published: July 4, 2018, 4:46 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking