Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

36/3 (15.0)

South Africa trail by 565 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: CZE VS ISL

upcoming
CZE CZE
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201913:30 IST

Match 2: MLT VS ISL

upcoming
MLT MLT
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201917:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

England Cricketers Katherine Brunt & Natalie Sciver Announce Engagement

England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver announced their engagement on October 11, after having dated each other since England's World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |October 11, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
England Cricketers Katherine Brunt & Natalie Sciver Announce Engagement

England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver announced their engagement on October 11, which is also coincidentally 'national coming out day' in the UK, after having dated each other since England's World Cup win at Lord's in 2017.

In an interview with The Guardian, fast bowler Brunt shed light on why she now wanted to make her same-sex relationship with Sciver public.

Brunt said, "My parents are different to Natalie's. They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that's why it has held me back.

"They don't believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically... Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

"But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly.

"My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that."

In the hours after England's World Cup win, Brunt told Sciver about her feelings, saying, "I knew it was right. I know there is nobody who is better for me. I had put it off but then I just asked her. I am shit at remembering dates but I knew that I would never forget that one. Genius from me.”

"To this day, if someone asks me if I am with someone, I say 'yes' and that's where it will stop. I am trying to change that now for myself because it is wrong and I shouldn't have to feel like that.

"There are times since we got engaged that I don't wear my engagement ring because I try to avoid somebody asking me."

Brunt (34) and Sciver (27) have been signed by the Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of 'The Hundred', and may potentially be joined by another married same-sex couple, South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.

"They are people to look up to," added Sciver, talking about Niekerk and Kapp.

bruntkatherine bruntNatalie SciverOff The Field

Related stories

Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 7:31 AM IST

Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play 100 T20 Internationals
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play 100 T20 Internationals

Debutant Priya Punia Guides India to Comprehensive Win Against South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 4:15 PM IST

Debutant Priya Punia Guides India to Comprehensive Win Against South Africa

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v CZE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v MLT
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more