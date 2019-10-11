England Cricketers Katherine Brunt & Natalie Sciver Announce Engagement

England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver announced their engagement on October 11, which is also coincidentally 'national coming out day' in the UK, after having dated each other since England's World Cup win at Lord's in 2017.
In an interview with The Guardian, fast bowler Brunt shed light on why she now wanted to make her same-sex relationship with Sciver public.
View this post on Instagram Welcome to our wine and magazine party 🍷❤️💍 #ISaidYes #Mrs&Mrs #Bridesmaids A post shared by Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) on Oct 11, 2019 at 3:30am PDT
Welcome to our wine and magazine party 🍷❤️💍 #ISaidYes #Mrs&Mrs #Bridesmaids
A post shared by Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) on Oct 11, 2019 at 3:30am PDT
Brunt said, "My parents are different to Natalie's. They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that's why it has held me back.
"They don't believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically... Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.
"But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly.
"My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that."
In the hours after England's World Cup win, Brunt told Sciver about her feelings, saying, "I knew it was right. I know there is nobody who is better for me. I had put it off but then I just asked her. I am shit at remembering dates but I knew that I would never forget that one. Genius from me.”
"To this day, if someone asks me if I am with someone, I say 'yes' and that's where it will stop. I am trying to change that now for myself because it is wrong and I shouldn't have to feel like that.
"There are times since we got engaged that I don't wear my engagement ring because I try to avoid somebody asking me."
Brunt (34) and Sciver (27) have been signed by the Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of 'The Hundred', and may potentially be joined by another married same-sex couple, South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.
"They are people to look up to," added Sciver, talking about Niekerk and Kapp.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England Cricketers Katherine Brunt & Natalie Sciver Announce Engagement
England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver announced their engagement on October 11, after having dated each other since England's World Cup.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play 100 T20 Internationals
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Debutant Priya Punia Guides India to Comprehensive Win Against South Africa
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v CZEPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019
ISL v MLTPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings