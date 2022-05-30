England Cricketers Nat Sciver And Katherine Brunt Get Married

England women team players Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt got married on Sunday. Former England cricketer and now a popular commentator Isa Guha revealed the news via her Instagram account.

In a story on her Instagram account, Guha had written, “Proud, Love you both Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isa Guha (@isaguha)

She also shared a series of photos of the two cricketers from the wedding ceremony. In the caption, she had written, “All love Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver so proud/happy for these beauties.”

Fans have sent their best wishes in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Love these photos. Congrats to the happy couple.”

Another wanted everyone to focus on the wedding outfit, “That dress.”

A person also thanked Isa for sharing the “beautiful photos.”

“What beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing, Isa Guha,” she commented.

Sciver and Brunt got engaged back in October 2019. Initially, it was decided that their marriage would take place in September 2020 but eventually, it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, after being in a relationship for five years, they have finally tied the knot.

The duo played a key role in the 2017 ODI Women’s World Cup when England became the champions.

Sciver scored 369 runs after playing nine matches in the tournament and claimed sixth spot in the list of highest run scorers. In the final, against India, she played a fine knock of 51 off 68 balls.

Sciver also became the highest scorer for her side in the game.

Brunt, on the other hand, contributed significantly as she scored 34 runs off 42 balls to help her side in reaching a respectable total of 228/7 in 50 overs.

Indian team, during the run chase, were bundled out for a total of 219 in 48.4 overs. In the 2022 Women’s World Cup, the English team reached the final but finished as runners-up after losing to Australia by 71 runs.

