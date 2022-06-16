England Cricketers Order Kebabs to Celebrate Test series Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

England team clinched a thrilling five-wicket win against New Zealand in the second Test match to win the three-match series. England did not get much opportunity to celebrate in recent times after enduring a dismal run in the shortest format of the game. But when they got a chance to celebrate, they made sure to embrace it to the fullest. The Ben Stokes-led side was seen partying hard in Nottingham after the emphatic series win with a night out that ended up in a kebab shop.

A video uploaded on social media shows how the English cricketers filled up a takeout restaurant while waiting for their post-night out meals. The viral video posted on Twitter was captioned, “What better way to celebrate a famous Test win than with a big dirty takeaway? #ENGVNZ.”

What better way to celebrate a famous Test win than with a big dirty takeaway? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wB2sQyvVcW — Daniel (@DannySenior) June 15, 2022

Since being posted online on Wednesday, the clip has garnered over three thousand likes and one lakh views. And why not, the clip has left the cricket fans in splits. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that England batter Ollie Pope stole the show.

In the footage, former Test captain Joe Root can be seen leading the England team’s order before a huge chunk of kebab meat is passed to him. As the rest of the squad waited for their food, Pope is seen receiving an enormously large doner meal in the video.

Fans couldn’t help but point out the size of Pope’s meal as one user replied, “Find someone who looks at you the way Pope looks at double doner meat and chips.” The reply was posted along with two screengrabs of the video in which Pope can be seen in awe of the meal.

@mknights9 find someone who looks at you the way Pope looks at double doner meat and chips pic.twitter.com/MnfAENFpoC — Thomas Miller (@Millzor) June 15, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Legends!!! Ollie Pope looks well happy with his kebab.”

Legends!!! Ollie Pope looks well happy with his kebab — Paul Watson (@Paulo_OWC) June 15, 2022

Another user called the hilarious content a “gift.”

Oh my god the CONTENT here is a gift. https://t.co/Re4u3hK5Vn — Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) June 15, 2022

Here’s how other fans reacted to the clip:

@djd__14 just like us on a Friday night with a cheese, chips and naan. — Pitched Up Cricket (@PitchingItUp) June 15, 2022

Fancy walking into a Kebab Shop and the England team being in there. I recognise these lads from somewhere! Good to see they are normal, after a few beers they head for a takeaway. — Paul Wright (@MISTERPDW) June 15, 2022

This is the most English thing I’ve ever seen — Maxwell Charles (@Max_well5810) June 15, 2022

😂😂😂😂could you love them any more? — ashley chaplin (@ashchappo8) June 15, 2022

This is amazing! Fair play to Pope; that’s a monster kebab! — Mark Bird (@MarkBir13002543) June 15, 2022

Coming back to the Test match, England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (136 runs off 92 balls) scored a blistering ton in second innings to help his side with the match. England skipper Stokes also scored an unbeaten 75 off 70 balls to guide his side to a five-wicket victory in the second Test match.

