'England Decision to Tour Pakistan a Massive Moment, Can't Wait to Go There'

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
'England Decision to Tour Pakistan a Massive Moment, Can't Wait to Go There'
England will tour Pakistan next year for the first time since a 2009 attack by gunmen on the visiting Sri Lankan team in a move hailed by England cricket authorities as "a significant moment".
- AFP
- Updated: November 19, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
England will tour Pakistan next year for the first time since a 2009 attack by gunmen on the visiting Sri Lankan team in a move hailed by England cricket authorities as "a significant moment".
England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15 in their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.
Hand on Heart, I Can Say I've Never Experienced Racism in England Cricket: Moeen Ali
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes Pakistan's decision to honour their commitment to tour England in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic this year played a role.
Ali played in Pakistan in the Pakistan Super League and he thinks England's decision to play there will have positive, far-reaching consequences for the game, not least in Pakistan.
"It's a massive moment for cricket going forward," Ali said on a conference call from Cape Town ahead of a Twenty20 international series against South Africa.
South African Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of England Series, 3 Players in Isolation
"I think it's right we go back after such a long time for the game itself and for Pakistan and cricket in the country.
"We can't wait to go there."
ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison hailed the move as a "significant moment for both nations".
Harrison said the priority would be to ensure the squad operated under the tightest security possible.
"We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place," Harrison said.
"Especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic."
International cricket in Pakistan was put on hold in 2009 after gunmen opened fire on the bus carrying the visiting Sri Lankan team in Lahore, killing eight people and wounding several players and officials.
Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said England's tour was confirmation of the positive steps Pakistan had taken in assuring security for visiting teams, which has encouraged nations to return. Zimbabwe toured last month.
"The nation has waited patiently for cricket to return sustainably to Pakistan," Khan said in a statement.
"The enhanced progress made over the last two years has been down to nurturing relationships with various cricket boards and international players, as well as building trust and confidence.
"The ECB's confirmation further endorses Pakistan as safe and secure."
- 'Helped massively' -
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said England's decision will encourage other countries who have yet to commit to follow suit.
"I think there can't be bigger news for Pakistan cricket that England will tour Pakistan next year," he said.
"A successful step towards the revival of the game.
"It will go a long way in helping players as well as for the game.
"Once England tour, then confidence will grow for major teams to tour. This is big news and a big achievement."
England had tentatively suggested they would tour in early 2021 but due to prior commitments to Sri Lanka and India they would have been compelled to field a second string squad.
The T20 internationals will serve as a warm-up for the World Cup being hosted by India in October and November.
Pakistan gained favour with the ECB in going ahead with their tour of England earlier this year -- as did the West Indies -- despite the restrictions placed on the squad due to coronavirus protocols.
Pakistan played three Test matches and three T20Is (although one game was a no-result wash-out) in England.
"The teams that came over -- West Indies and Pakistan –- were amazing to have gone through the whole bubble after the coronavirus and all the news that cricket was on the edge," said England's Ali.
"They helped massively with that."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking