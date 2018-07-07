India vs England: England Did Their Homework on Kuldeep Yadav, Says Virat Kohli

Speaking at the post-match presentation Kohli said, “When you lose 3 wickets in the first 6 overs for 30 runs it’s difficult to come back. I thought a partnership would get us to 145, and that would have been competitive. England made good use of the wicket which had some extra bounce. We were pushed back initially in the first six.”
“Our power play was not good enough, and the score in the end, reflects that. You do consider everything into account, like the pitch, etc. We did well and we knew it would be difficult for England to chase down 149, and I think they had the partnership we didn’t to close it off in the end. They played Kuldeep worked really well. They did their homework on Kuldeep and they reaped the rewards. I think we competed quite well but England were the better side, that’s why they came through today. We have got to brush it aside and move onto the next game,” he added.
Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan was all praise for his boys and hoped to continue the momentum in the next game too. “To come back from Old Trafford, we played quite well. When there is bounce in the wicket there is certainly a chance to take wickets upfront, and we did that,” Morgan said.
“Willey did well and Jake Ball was great on debut. Alex was fantastic today. We normally play spin well, and the guys had good confidence coming into the series and they stuck to the plans and executed extremely well today,” he added.
First Published: July 7, 2018, 9:52 AM IST