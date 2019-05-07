Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England Dressing Room Has Been Very Welcoming: Archer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Jofra Archer has dismissed concerns that his entry to the England side could lead to tensions amid the fast bowlers group, saying the atmosphere in the dressing room has been 'welcoming'.

Archer's rise in recent months and the possibility of him making it to the World Cup squad led to David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes raising concerns over his inclusion, but Archer said there was no malice.

"It's been very welcoming," Archer said on Sunday. "I knew most of the guys before coming here but it's nice to come into a new team with some people you know. Sometimes the media can get things wrong and misquote people. Since I've been here I didn't feel any malice at all. It's a really welcoming bunch of lads. I'm happy."

Archer said he was initially hoping to play the 2023 World Cup, but was glad the qualification process happened quicker than expected. However, he stressed he wasn't looking too far ahead. He made his ODI debut against Ireland and is set to play five more games against Pakistan before the World Cup begins.

"It's done now. I'm here. It happened a bit quicker than I expected - I had my eyes set on 2023 and to be given the opportunity so early is really exciting. I'm here with a great team at a great time."

"It's game by game, I'm not thinking too far ahead. If I do well here it will probably put my case forward. But I'm not focusing on the World Cup spot.

"Anyone would think about it. But just play well here and hope, I guess. I'll try not to set my heart on it. Obviously the guys have been together a long time and they probably do deserve it so I won't feel too bad if I'm left out."
First Published: May 7, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
