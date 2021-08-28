England Fast Bowler Brydon Carse Missed Potential Test Debut After Testing Positive For Covid-19

With England hit by injuries to several of their first-choice pacers, Brydon Carse reportedly would have been on the standby for the ongoing third Test against India but for him testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Carse was representing Northern Superchargers in The Hundred when he returned a positive test for the virus and was thus forced into quarantine meaning he missed his team’s final game of the competition. He also had to sit out of his county side Durham’s Royal London One-Day Cup final match too.

The South Africa-born fast bowler made his England debut during the Pakistan ODI series when several of the team’s first-choice players were forced into quarantine after positive covid-19 tests. Carse took six wickets during the series and left enough impression so as to put him in line for what could have been a Test debut in Leeds.

England are currently locked in a five-match Test series against India which they currently trail 0-1. Joe Root is without the services of Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Olly Stone who are nursing injuries.

Mark Wood was ruled out of the ongoing third Test meaning Carse would have made the cut among the standby players. Craig Overton went on to make his Test return in place of the injured Wood.

After the series opener ended in a draw, India produced a stunning bowling show on the final day of the Lord’s Test to take a 1-0 lead. However, England have staged a sort of comeback with a dominating show on the opening day of the Leeds Test as they bowled out India for 78 and then took a 354-run lead.

