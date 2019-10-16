Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement

After a career spanning fifteen years in which she played 259 games and became the second most capped English women's cricketer, fast bowler Jenny Gunn announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
"I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket. I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer," Gunn was quoted as saying by the ECB.

Gunn featured as an eighteen year-old in England's first women's T20 international against South Africa in 2004, and went on to become the vice-captain of the team between 2010 and 2014, also captaining the side on three occasions in the absence of Charlotte Edwards.

"I've been lucky enough to play in some great teams and to be part of some amazing battles over the years but as a small girl I always said I wanted to put a World Cup medal next to my dad's European Cup winner's medal (for English football club Nottingham Forest)," Gunn added.

"And there are now three of them next to his medal on the mantelpiece!"

Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women's Cricket thanked Gunn for her services to the team, saying, "Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England Women's cricket throughout the 15 years she has played for England. Her longevity, work ethic and commitment have been hugely impressive across both the amateur and professional eras and on countless occasions she has delivered match-winning performances for the team with both bat and ball."

England cricketgunnJenny Gunnwomen cricket

