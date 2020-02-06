Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Semi Final 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 06 February, 2020

2ND INN

New Zealand Under-19

211/8 (50.0)

New Zealand Under-19
v/s
Bangladesh Under-19
Bangladesh Under-19*

15/0 (3.4)

Bangladesh Under-19 need 197 runs in 278 balls at 4.25 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Challenger, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 06 February, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Stars

194/2 (20.0)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

166/8 (20.0)

Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Thunder by 28 runs

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 3: NEP VS USA

upcoming
NEP NEP
USA USA

Auckland

08 Feb, 202009:15 IST

England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Ruled Out of IPL Due to Stress Fracture

He underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture, stated England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

IANS |February 6, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on March 28.

Archer sustained a bone stress injury to his right elbow following England's opening Test against South Africa at Centurion last month and was ruled out of the final three matches of the four-match series which Joe Root's team won 3-1.

He underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture, stated England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation program with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added.

England are scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series beginning March 19.

The 25-year-old fast bowler played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals last season and scalped 11 wickets. In 2018, he had played 10 matches where he picked up 15 wickets.

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

USA v NEP
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
