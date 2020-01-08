Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Fear James Anderson Could be Ruled Out of South Africa Tour: Report

The England cricket team management fear that they will be without the services of James Anderson for the remainder of the tour in South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |January 8, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
England's James Anderson. (Pic: AFP)

The England cricket team management fear that they will be without the services of James Anderson for the remainder of the tour in South Africa, according to a report in The Guardian.

Anderson sustained a side strain on the final day of of the second Test, in which England registered a dramatic 189-run win at Newlands on Tuesday that squared the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.

Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, admitted: “He’s been such a great servant that we’re holding our breath and (have) fingers crossed for him. We’ll be desperate if Jim was injured again.”

The 37-year old had to take painkillers to bowl on the fifth day of the previous Test and was in some discomfort during a brief spell.

The news will come as a bit of a setback for the veteran campaigner, who had spent the last five months recovering from a calf injury sustained during the Ashes in 2019.

However, there is no question of him calling time on his career just yet as he admitted after Day 3 of the second Test that he still enjoyed the grind of the game's longest format.

“It was a real battle. That’s why I still want to play cricket, that’s what I get a buzz off – coming off the field after a day like that. It makes all that hard work I’ve put in and the frustration of missing three or four months worthwhile,” he had said.

The series is currently level at 1-1 and the remaining two Tests will take place at Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, respectively.

