The England cricket team management fear that they will be without the services of James Anderson for the remainder of the tour in South Africa, according to a report in The Guardian.
Anderson sustained a side strain on the final day of of the second Test, in which England registered a dramatic 189-run win at Newlands on Tuesday that squared the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.
Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, admitted: “He’s been such a great servant that we’re holding our breath and (have) fingers crossed for him. We’ll be desperate if Jim was injured again.”
The 37-year old had to take painkillers to bowl on the fifth day of the previous Test and was in some discomfort during a brief spell.
The news will come as a bit of a setback for the veteran campaigner, who had spent the last five months recovering from a calf injury sustained during the Ashes in 2019.
However, there is no question of him calling time on his career just yet as he admitted after Day 3 of the second Test that he still enjoyed the grind of the game's longest format.
“It was a real battle. That’s why I still want to play cricket, that’s what I get a buzz off – coming off the field after a day like that. It makes all that hard work I’ve put in and the frustration of missing three or four months worthwhile,” he had said.
The series is currently level at 1-1 and the remaining two Tests will take place at Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, respectively.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England Fear James Anderson Could be Ruled Out of South Africa Tour: Report
The England cricket team management fear that they will be without the services of James Anderson for the remainder of the tour in South Africa.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
NAM v UAEBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020
SL v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMAPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings