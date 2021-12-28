'England Have Lost Their way': Former Captains Reacts To 'Embarrassing' Ashes Loss

England’s humiliating loss, by an innings and 14 runs, in the 3rd Ashes Test has left several former cricketers fuming. On Tuesday, Australian pacer Scott Boland wreaked havoc at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to bundle out the visitors for 86. The 32-year-old debutant registered the figures of 6 for 7 in just four overs, including the wicket of captain Joe Root. The victory allowed the Aussies to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and also retain the Ashes urn.

It turned out to be the fastest for either Australia or England to have sealed the urn in the history of the Ashes. Former captains Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham were massively disappointed by England’s ‘embarrassing’ show Down Under.

Speaking with Fox Cricket, Vaughan said it won’t be surprising if the Joe Root-led side loses the 2023 edition at home.

“It’s not easy in these times, the England side didn’t have a great preparation but if you want to look for excuses, you can. For some time now, this Test match team has not been good enough. They’ve not focused enough on the Test match team, the focus has been more on white-ball cricket - and it delivered a World Cup (win in 2019)," Vaughan, who had led England to the Ashes win 2005, told Fox Cricket.

“But we’re not a good enough cricketing nation to take our eye off the ball in Test cricket and expect to arrive and play (in Australia). I would say with the group that I’ve seen and the way they’re playing, I’d be amazed if (Australia) don’t beat England in English conditions in 2023.

“England are a long way short and it could take some even worse times – (Stuart) Broad and (Jimmy) Anderson are going to retire soon – before it gets better,” he added.

One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Botham said England has lost its way.

“I’m a little embarrassed. To lose the Ashes in 12 days, I don’t know if that’s the fastest, but it’s got to be very close to it. I just think that England have lost their way. The performance today summed it up for me, I think you’ve got enough time to get a couple of players in from the Lions tour because we need to freshen it up, at the moment it’s stagnating,” Botham told the Seven Network.

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane, lost by 275 runs at Adelaide before suffering the innings defeat in the Boxing Day Test.

