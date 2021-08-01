'England Have Once Again Chosen a Complicated Solution' - Ian Chappell Not a Fan of The Hundred

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said England have needlessly concocted another form of the game called The Hundred when Twenty20 is still popular among players and public. Chappell said T20 can be the format for cricket to enter the Olympics in future, adding reducing the number of overs leads to lesser professional satisfaction for players.

“Apart from reducing the number of balls to obtain a terrestrial television deal, the reasoning behind the Hundred could well be that it improves the chances of cricket fulfilling the Olympic dream. This is often cited as a way to spread the game’s popularity to a wider audience. Surely the T20 format could achieve that same outcome without yet another reduction," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“Cricket is a team game ideally played by 11 members a side. Performance satisfaction is a big reason why youngsters fall in love with the game. Administrators would do well to remember that before they rush into devising shorter forms of the game. The more the length of an innings is reduced, the greater chance that there will be players “just making up the numbers". Even those players crave occasional performance satisfaction."

Chappell took a dig at England saying they’ve once again taken a complicated solution instead of a simple one.

“Throughout my playing career I believed there were two possible solutions to a problem: a simple one and a complicated one. I also believed that to the benefit of Australia, England would regularly choose the complicated solution. They’ve done it again.

“To overcome the perceived problem of public not fully conversant with cricket, they’ve concocted another form of the game - The Hundred. That’s right, they’ve reduced by a mere 20 balls a format that was extremely popular with players and the public."

