England History Maker Rehan Ahmed Withdraws His Name From IPL 2023 Auction: Report

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has reportedly pulled out from the IPL 2023 auction to focus on playing County cricket. According to PA news agency, the teenager wants to work on his red-ball skills and hence decided to give preference to his county team Leicestershire ahead of the prospect of landing a lucrative deal in the world’s richest T20 league.

The 18-year-old Rehan became England’s youngest ever Test cricket when he made his debut in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

IPL Auction: Stokes, Green, Pooran to Go Under the Hammer

And then he set a new record for the youngest ever England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test setting up an eight-wicket win with the tourists completing a historic 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan.

Following his eye-catching show, it was expected Rehan would end up landing himself a mouthwatering IPL deal at the auction slated to be held on December 23. He entered his name with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Even England coach Brendon McCullum backed the youngster’s participation in what is also a grueling competition.

“It would be great,” McCullum told BBC Test Match Special. “It would be awesome if he did. I’ve been involved with the IPL a couple of times so sometimes it works out for guys and sometimes it doesn’t. Why not?"

Also Read: Kohli’s Childhood Coach Predicts Huge Demand For Allrounder at IPL Auction

McCullum has himself a vast experience of playing in IPL and then was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as their head coach as well.

“Why not get an opportunity to go and play under different coaches and different captains and rub shoulders with different players and pick up those experiences? What 18-year-old kid anywhere else in world cricket is going to get those chances? I think we should encourage it," McCullum said.

“The important thing now is that we continue to look after him. I’ll encourage him to play as much franchise cricket and get as many experiences around the globe and play with different players, under different coaches, and in different conditions," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here