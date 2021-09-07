England Legend Alec Stewart Dons The Role of Umpire in a County Match

England legend Alec Stewart was spotted on the field during the County Championship match between Surrey and Northamptonshire. However, he wasn’t passing any tips but taking over the umpiring duties at the square leg.

Stewart, who is also the director of cricket of Surrey County team, was forced to take the role of umpire after the appointed official – Russell Warren – left the field as he was not feeling well.

The picture of Stewart in his temporary role was posted by photographer Kyle Andrews on his Twitter handle.

“We’re an umpire short, so Surrey Director of Cricket and England legend Alec Stewart is on square leg duties,” Kyle wrote in the caption box of the post.

We're an umpire short, so Surrey Director of Cricket and England legend Alec Stewart is on square leg duties. pic.twitter.com/QfeuNqivuK— Kyle Andrews (@K_AndrewsPhotos) September 6, 2021

The netizens had a field day after seeing Stewart on the field in his new role.

Responding to the post a fan wrote, “Please tell me he’s counting the balls with 6 stones he’s found in the car park or a random collection of coins?” The user also used the ‘Rolling on the floor laughing’ emoji in the post.

Please tell me he's counting the balls with 6 stones he's found in the car park or a random collection of coins?! 🤣— Gang Wolf (@MWPB) September 6, 2021

“I guess he is using stones collected from the Car Park area,” read another comment on the post.

I guess he is using stones collected from Car Park area☺ pic.twitter.com/4wT0mCQ5PO— Narendra Singh Tomar (@TomarNS) September 7, 2021

“Stewart looking immaculate as ever,” wrote another fan.

Stewart looking immaculate as ever!— Name cannot be blank (@PaulFrame85) September 6, 2021

“Looked fitter than quite a few of the players under his charge last time I saw him,” another cricket enthusiast wrote.

Looked fitter than quite a few of the players under his charge last time I saw him!— Jimmy Burgess (@burge1987) September 6, 2021

A fan also took a sly dig at Joe Root-led England’s batting line-up by saying that, “We are a batter or 2 short at the Oval too if he fancies doing a job there.”

We are a batter or 2 short at the oval too if he fancies doing a job there.— Paul Woodhead (@pwoody1983) September 6, 2021

David Ripley, Northants head coach, took over the umpire duties from Stewart when the hosts walked into the field.

And it's Northants head coach David Ripley, in shorts, taking over square leg duties with the hosts in the field. pic.twitter.com/cQc2DZKvIJ— Kyle Andrews (@K_AndrewsPhotos) September 6, 2021

Batting first, Surrey were bowled out for 252 in their innings. In reply, they bundled out the Northants for just 171.

Surrey were 102 for the loss of four wickets, with 183 run lead, at the end of the second day’s play.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here