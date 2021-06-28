England Legend Kevin Pietersen ‘Getting Closer to Joining Bitcoin World’

The wild world of Bitcoin is slowly entering the world of cricket with the likes of ex-internationals Kevin Pietersen and Shoaib Akhtar being among the first high-profile entrants. On Monday, Pietersen announced he’s getting convinced to venture into the wild world of bitcoin after interacting with a popular cryptocurrency podcast host.

“I’m getting closer & closer to joining the #bitcoin world. Thanks to all of you who got me into @PeterMcCormack, we had a fantastic learning discussion!" Pietersen posted on his official Twitter account.

I’m getting closer & closer to joining the #bitcoin world. Thanks to all of you who got me into @PeterMcCormack, we had a fantastic learning discussion!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 28, 2021

Earlier this month, fast bowling legend Akhtar had said he’s collaborating with a micro-finance platform.

Earlier this year in April, when India was battling its worst coronavirus wave, Australia legend Brett Lee had announced he’s donating one bitcoin towards the country’s fight against the health crisis.

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC to Crypto Relief to help with purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee had said.

However, crypto’s association with cricket hasn’t been for the right reasons recently. Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak admitted to have received two bitcoins from a corrupter for providing inside information during his coaching stints in Zimbabwe, IPL, Afghanistan Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League.

As per reports, the bitcoins were valued $35,000 at that time.

