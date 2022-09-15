England Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

On Thursday evening, the England Legends will clash against the South African Legends in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The enthralling match will be underway from 7:30 pm IST.

South Africa, led by Jonty Rhodes, is coming off a resounding 9-wicket victory over debutants New Zealand while England suffered a humbling 7-wicket defeat at the hands of last edition’s finalists, Sri Lanka.

The Proteas will be pleased with their one-sided win against the Kiwis, after being hammered by the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in the season opener. The Proteas’ batting recovered from the disastrous show against India, as opener Andrew Puttick scored a fluent unbeaten half-century against the Kiwis in the massive triumph.

Meanwhile, England’s top and middle order collapsed like a house of cards on the slow Green Park track, with only four batters breaching the 10-run mark. Skipper Ian Bell’s 15 from 24 balls was the best individual score of the Brits. They had a torrid season last time around and the poor display seems to continue in this edition as well. They will be looking to find their feet as soon as possible and secure their first win of the tournament.

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends; here is all you need to know:

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends (EN-L) and South Africa Legends (SA-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will take place on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) be played?

The match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) begin?

The match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends match is available to be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa (SA-L) Possible XIs

England Legends Predicted Line-up: Nick Compton, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

South Africa Legends Predicted Line-up: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

