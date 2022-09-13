England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG-L vs SL-L T20 match Live Coverage

England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will lock horns in Match 5 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 today, September 13. Sri Lanka Legends were terrific in their previous match against Australia Legends.

The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side were clinical with both bat and ball as they defeated the Aussie side by 38 runs. The Sri Lankan side boasts of some genuine match-winners in their lineup, like Dilshan Munaweera and Nuwan Kulasekara. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan has also looked in great touch in the tournament so far.

ALSO READ | WATCH: BCCI to Reveal the New Team India Jersey Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Ahead of the match, England Legends have their task cut out. On current form and in these conditions, Sri Lanka Legends appear to have an upper edge, but the English side will also be eager to prove the prediction wrong and come up with the goods on Tuesday. Skipper Ian Bell will hope to contribute with the bat and lead his team from the front.

Ahead of the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played on September 13.

Where will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends begin?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on Tuesday, September 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

ENG-L vs SL-L Possible Starting XI:

ENG-L Predicted Starting Line-up: M Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

SL-L Predicted Line-up: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Dilshan Munaweera , Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here