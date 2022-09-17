England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG-L vs WI-L T20 match Live Coverage

A great contest is on the cards as England Legends will take on West Indies Legends in Game 9 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Ian Bell-led England Legends will be desperate for a win on Saturday. They will also aim to produce a more clinical performance against West Indies Legends than their match against Sri Lanka Legends.

The likes of Skipper Ian Bell, Mal Loye, and Phil Mustard will have to provide a great start with the bat if England are to win this crucial game. Moreover, all-rounder Dimitri Mascharenhus will be crucial to England’s chances.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED | What is an Impact Player- BCCI’s New Concept in Domestic Cricket

West Indies Legends have genuine match-winners in their side. Kirk Edwards and Dwayne Smith will hope they can roll back the years and star with the bat. Their team management would want Devendra Bishoo to exploit the weakness of the England batters against spin bowling. Although West Indies Legends have a slight edge against England Legends, this promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends begin?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and West Indies Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ENG-L vs WI-L Possible Starting XI:

ENG-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

WI-L Predicted Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here