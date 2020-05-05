Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

England Must 'Make Do' with Limited T20 Chances Ahead of World Cup: Eoin Morgan

Cricket authorities said late last month they were still planning for the World Cup in October, although Cricket Australia has conceded the entire international schedule is up in the air due to the virus.

Reuters |May 5, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
England Must 'Make Do' with Limited T20 Chances Ahead of World Cup: Eoin Morgan

England's players would have to "make do" with limited chances to prepare for the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month extended the suspension of the professional game in the country until July 1 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 3.52 million people globally causing more than 250,000 deaths.

Cricket authorities said late last month they were still planning for the World Cup in October, although Cricket Australia has conceded the entire international schedule is up in the air due to the virus.

Morgan said there are doubts about Australia's limited-overs tour of England in July, but believes his team's three one-day internationals against Ireland in September could be converted into T20s to help them prepare for the World Cup.

"For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what's possible and what might or might not happen," Morgan told reporters via Zoom.

"We may have to make do. If tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment.

"We could have proper opposition and maybe use the England Lions there too to make it as highly competitive as possible."

Morgan said reduced game time in the shortest format ahead of the World Cup was not ideal.

"If the T20 World Cup goes ahead in the slot that it's been allocated at the moment, we'll have certainly played a limited amount of cricket before then," he added.

"Given the circumstances we'll have to see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys' laps. They'll have to make the most of them."

Covid-19 pandemicEngland cricketeoin morganT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more