CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague CC Rooks *

13/0 (2.1)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals

Prague CC Rooks elected to bat
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

101/3 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

83 (9.4)

Prague CC Rooks beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 18 runs

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England Must Prepare Well Against Formidable West Indies Pacers: Joe Root

Holder is also the top ranked test all-rounder, followed by England's Ben Stokes, and West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has predicted their rivalry would light up the series.

Reuters |June 27, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
England Must Prepare Well Against Formidable West Indies Pacers: Joe Root

England batsmen must prepare well if they are to get the better of a "formidable" West Indies bowling attack in the three-test series next month, captain Joe Root has said.

West Indies will be banking heavily on their pace attack in England to defend the Wisden Trophy which they won after triumphing 2-1 on home soil in the 2019 series.

Root said England could not afford to lower their guard against an attack which featured three bowlers - Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel - who are among the top 20 in official Test rankings.

"We are very aware of the skill West Indies have and what they will bring to this series," Root told BBC Sport.

"One thing that stood out was how formidable their bowling attack can be. It is really important we prepare well and we are ready for all of that."

Holder is also the top ranked test all-rounder, followed by England's Ben Stokes, and West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has predicted their rivalry would light up the series.

"Jase is one of the most well-respected guys in international cricket," Root said.

"He took the job at a young age and we are starting to see him at the peak of his career.

"He comes across as a very good bloke. I am looking forward to chatting to him from a social distance."

Root has said he would miss the series opener in Southampton from July 8 should it clash with the birth of his second child with vice-captain Stokes taking the reins in his absence.

Manchester hosts the last two tests of the series which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
