England Must Win the World Cup to be Called a Great ODI Team: Broad

England have featured in three World Cup finals but have failed to cross the line on all three occasions. The 32-year-old, however, feels the hosts have a plethora of talent that gives them their "best ever chance" of getting their hands on the elusive trophy.
"For English cricket, (this is) our best ever chance of winning a World Cup," said Broad on the Test Match Special podcast.
"I can't think we've (earlier) had the talent of players who can win games single-handedly in the likes of (Jason) Roy, (Jos) Buttler, (Ben) Stokes, [Eoin] Morgan.
"You talk about eras of sports teams... You are only judged on winning trophies, aren't you? You can't name me a great sports team that hasn't won a major trophy. For this England ODI side to be classed as a great team, they're going to have to win the World Cup."
The veteran pace duo of Broad and James Anderson themselves await a big summer that includes a home Ashes series. Broad revealed that both of them have made some changes to their bowling and are excited about the challenges that lie ahead.
"The teller is that both of us have made tweaks to our bowling techniques and with our run-ups in the last four-five months," explained Broad.
"Jimmy lengthened his in St Lucia because he didn't feel he had the momentum to get off the pitch. I've shortened mine to 16m, by at least 3-4m – after conversations with Chris Silverwood, Sir Richard Hadlee – to shorten my stride pattern and help my rhythm and pace.
"Last summer I bowled a lot into the wind. That made me long in my stride and delivery action. I needed a way to shorten my stride pattern so I stayed a bit taller and stronger at the crease. I'm really excited by this summer. I feel like it could reinvent me a little bit in the way that I could have really good control, wobble the ball both ways."
Broad also heaped heavy praise on his partner in crime and England's leading Test wicket-taker Anderson and offered insight on his training routine.
"What Jimmy does is, he won't bowl in the nets every day," revealed Broad.
"He doesn't train for training's sake. He is really specific with what he gets out of each session. Quality, not quantity. As a fast bowler, that's your biggest thing. If you bowl all day every day, you're going to break."
First Published: March 27, 2019, 5:45 PM IST