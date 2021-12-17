England Name 17-Member Squad For Women's Ashes

England on Friday named their squad for the upcoming multi-format Women’s Ashes series, which will begin with the one-off Test in Canberra on January 27. Heather Knight will lead the 17-strong squad that features a good mix of youth and experience. Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean, both of whom made their England debuts earlier this year against New Zealand, have been retained in the side.

The one-off Test, worth four points, will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs — two each in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne respectively — that carry two points each.

“It’s always exciting to head to Australia to take on the challenge of winning the Ashes, and we’re really looking forward to going out there and making some memories as a team," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

Alongside the Ashes squad, England have also named an ‘A’ squad, which will play three 20-over and three 50-over games against an Australia ‘A’ side and will also serve as warm-up opponents for the senior side.

“This is the first time we’ve taken an England Women’s A squad alongside the senior team, which is a big step forward for us. It gives us great depth and provides so much competition for places. It’s also an invaluable development opportunity for those players pushing for senior selection," Keightley further said.

“Similarly, it’s also a good chance to get more 50-over cricket under our belts ahead of our defence of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. We’ve got a nice blend of experienced pros and youngsters, and it’s a trip we’ve been preparing for since the end of our summer. A multi-format series is a great test of all our skills, and we can’t wait to get out there," she added.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Women’s Ashes Fixtures:

January 27-30: Only Test, Canberra

February 4: 1st T20I, Sydney

February 6: 2nd T20I, Sydney

February 10: 3rd T20I, Adelaide

February 13: 1st ODI, Adelaide

February 16: 2nd ODI, Melbourne

