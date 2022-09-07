England Name Squad for Third Test Against South Africa, Harry Brooks Replaces Jonny Bairstow

England Men have named their XI for the third LV= Insurance Test against South Africa starting on Thursday 8 September at the Oval.

The Three Lions make one change to the side that won the second Test as Yorkshire batter Harry Brook replaces the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The series is level at 1-1 ahead of the final Test match of the summer.

England Team for Third LV= Insurance Test

Alex Less (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (c) (Durham)

Ben Foakes (w) (Surrey)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire)

The Proteas won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s only for England to level the three-match contest at 1-1 with an even more emphatic innings and 85-run victory at Old Trafford, with both games finished inside three days.

The second Test saw Ben Stokes make his first hundred as England captain, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes reaching three figures as well for the home side.

South Africa have managed just one individual fifty so far this series — opener Sarel Erwee’s 73 at Lord’s.

The Proteas have a fine pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada and express quick Anrich Nortje, which has helped propel them to four undefeated series prior to this campaign, but have decisions to make over their batting line-up.

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen has already been ruled out of the finale with a finger injury.

With Aiden Markram averaging a mere 15.56 in his last nine Tests, there could be a double alteration to the batting line-up, with both Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo in line to be recalled.

