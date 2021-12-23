England Name Squad for West Indies T20Is; Garton, Payne Earn Maiden Call-ups

Bowling all-rounder George Garton and left-arm seamer David Payne earned their maiden call-ups as England on Thursday announced a 16-player squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

The squad led by Eoin Morgan features eleven players who participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Paul Collingwood will take charge as England’s stand-in head coach for the five-match series, which is slated to be played in Barbados’ Kensington Oval from January 22-30 while Marcus Trescothick has been named as assistant coach.

The stand-in coach for the series explained the decision behind the selection, citing the preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World 2022 in mind.

“We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," said Collingwood who led England to victory in the 2010 edition of the tournament.

“The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad.I have good memories winning a World Cup in Barbados and I’m really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills," he added.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here